Covid-19 milestones that show it’s getting worse here

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County has hit a couple of Covid-19 milestones this week, faster than hoped.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 6 new deaths from Covid-19, which puts the total at the 200 mark.

The last two weeks have been the deadliest since it began.

The Health Department also broke down the numbers of cases in our area since we passed the 20,000 mark over the weekend.

It took us 205 days to reach the 10,000 mark (Spring & Summer).

It took just 64 days (2 months) to double it.

There continues to be a gap between who gets it and who dies from it.

83% of the fatalities in Hamilton County have been 61 or older.

But the age range with the most positive tests are 21-31.

The second highest rate is 31-41.