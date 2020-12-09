City Council Approves $1.7 Million in Bonuses for City Employees

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council approved $1.7 million in one-time bonuses for city employees.

The council then voted 5-4 to hold up on $800,000 in special appropriations to several city agencies.

The $2.5 million came to the city in federal COVID-19 funds.

The council moved to defer until Jan. 12 the funds for the agencies.

Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith said the city might have to use the funds for other COVID debts.

The agencies include the Tivoli Foundation, United Way, the Forgotten Child Fund, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and the Southeast Tennessee Development District.

 

