Alton Park neighborhood evacuated by gas leak

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – About two dozens homes were evacuated for several hours tonight because of a gas leak.

It started as a water main break in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Then, around 5:15, the Tennessee American Water Company repair crew hit a 4 inch gas main.

The gas leak was large enough that firefighters evacuated the nearby homes.

Now Chattanooga Gas crews are repairing their line, which should take until midnight.

But residents have been allowed back home while they finish their work.

We don’t know the status of the water service at this point.