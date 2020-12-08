Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – December 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Nice Warming Trend Beginning Today!



Tuesday Morning: Temperatures will drop to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s all across the Tennessee Valley, with wind chills in the low 20’s. Clouds will start to clear by the late morning, followed with lots of sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs will be warmer today as well, with the afternoon highs nearing 50°.

Tonight: Another night for taking all of the cold weather precautions, as temperatures will rapidly drop to the upper 20’s by Wednesday morning. Skies will be mainly clear, and the winds are expected to be light & variable.

Tomorrow: Wednesday will bring continued sunshine and even warmer temperatures, as high will be getting near the upper 50’s. A very nice day for Hump-Day Wednesday!

Extended Forecast: Afternoon highs will increase each day through the upcoming week, and by Friday, many of us will see lower & possibly middle 60’s. Dry through Friday, with rain likely Saturday. Any rain should be out of the area by lunchtime (at the latest) on Sunday. Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 54 & 35.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

