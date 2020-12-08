Vols Basketball Wins Long Delayed Season Opener Over Colorado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener Tuesday night, struggling to a 56-47 victory over Colorado. The Vols didn’t get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11. Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes, who had their own COVID-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game. McKinley Wright, who averaged 22 points in Colorado’s first two games, was handcuffed by the Vols’ defense and finished with eight points.

