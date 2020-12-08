Suspect Arrested In Maple Hills Way Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on Maple Hills Way On November 19. Markious Sims is charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony. He is currently at Hamilton County Jail.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way on November 19th to reports of a person shot where a victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.