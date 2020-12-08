South Pitt’s Hunter Frame Only Local Player to Capture Mr Football Award

(tssaa.org) Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2020 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards dinner hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people were permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony compared to previous years. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches attended the 2020 luncheon.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2020 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Division I, Class 2A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Division I, Class 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Division I, Class 5A

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Division I, Class 6A

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

Division II, Class A

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

Division II, Class AA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Division II, Class AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kicker of the Year

Teagan Lenderink, Brentwood Academy