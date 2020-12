DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Rhea County Sheriff released details on a drug raid in Dayton last week.

They executed a search warrant on Polk Avenue on Thursday.

They say officers found a variety of drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and marijuana.

They also confiscated guns and $4,651 in cash.

They believe the money came from drug sales.

Kevin Sharp has been charged with possession for resale in a safe free school zone among other counts.