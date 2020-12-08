NC Governor issues new stay at home measure beginning Friday

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WDEF) – North Carolina is heading for new coronavirus rules beginning on Friday night.

Governor Roy Cooper doesn’t use the term “curfew” but his new stay-at-home order is very similar.

You must stay at home between 10PM and 5AM.

Gov. Cooper notes that the number of new cases each day is now double what it was just a month ago.

And the state has set three new all-time highs just in the last week.

“We have to act now to save lives, preserve hospital capacity and protect our economy.”

The new order closes restaurants bars and stores must close after 10:00.

Alcohol sales on site must top by 9 PM.