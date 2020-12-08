Georgia senators endorse Texas legal challenge

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Nearly half of the Republicans in the state Senate are endorsing a lawsuit filed by Texas to overturn the vote in Georgia.

The Texas Attorney General filed suit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the results in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

16 Republican state Senators have signed a letter supporting the lawsuit, including Sen. Jeff Mullis from Chickamauga.

(Note: while the senators reference voter fraud in the election, none of those claims has been substantiated in court. However, there is still a pending lawsuit from the White House legal team using examples revealed in the mentioned legislative hearing. And the Secretary of State is investigating more than 200 complaints about the election.)

Here is the statement from the 16 Republican state senators:

“We applaud the State of Texas for recognizing that the failure of the State of Georgia to follow its own election laws has violated the Equal Protection Act of the U.S. Constitution. This systemic failure to follow the law has allowed misconduct, fraud, and irregularities throughout the voting process of this state. These failures and other fraudulent activities were brought to light at the hearing held in the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee last week. We urge the U.S. Supreme Court to accept this very important case submitted last night by the State of Texas.

Our U.S. Constitution requires us to defend our democratic Republic against all its foes. Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S Constitution guarantees to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government. A Republican Form of Government means a government in which the supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote, and not just vote, but vote knowing that their vote authentically counts so that they can entrust their will to elected officials who will faithfully govern according to law. We are the trustees of the people, and we must secure their vote against all those, both foreign and domestic, who would defraud them of their collective decision at the ballot box.”