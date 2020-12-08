GBI’s role in investigating election fraud cases

ATLANTA (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation offered an update on Tuesday on their involvement on election cases.

A spokesperson says their officials met with members of the Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday.

The SOS asked their help with more than 200 investigations pending on the General elections.

They determined that the GBI’s role will be to assist with specific cases identified by the SOS office.

Their agents will conduct interviews and investigate acts over alleged fraud that has been reported to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Earlier, the SOS said they were swamped and needed help getting through all the complaints.