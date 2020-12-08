Fort Oglethorpe bank robbery

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Fort Oglethorpe Police are asking for your help in catching a bank robber.

The robbery happened around 4:45 PM at the Wells Fargo Bank on Battlefield Parkway.

They have a security photo of the suspect from another robbery.

The suspect is a heavy-set man with a beard, wearing a dirty medical mask.

Today he was wearing black sunglasses (plastic RayBan style), a white shirt with a dark colored jacket over it and jogging pants.

He was also wearing a black baseball cap, but they do not know what was on it.

Witnesses say his clothing was dirty, like he’d been wearing it for several days.

If you have any information regarding his identity or contact information, please contact us at 706-866-2512 or send a message.