Covid-19 Task force says state is preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine distribution

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the last month, Hamilton County has seen record breaking Covid-19 numbers and not in a promising way.

Currently the county has over 2,800 active Covid-19 cases and has surpassed 20 thousand cases in total.

The Covid-19 task force says local officials are making plans for the Covid-19 vaccine’s distribution, as soon as it arrives in our area.

“The state, the county health department and the hospitals are beginning to prepare for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available in Tennessee. As we anticipate the availability of a vaccine in the weeks and months ahead. Our best protection against Covid remains with the basic safety precautions: wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance,” says Rae Bond, Covid-19 Task Force.

Officials say our hospitals are managing the current influx of Coronavirus patients, but are beginning to see staffing issues-leading them to ask for help from the community.

“Hospitals continue to have capacity but all of the hospitals are facing staffing challenges. Health care professionals who are not currently working are invited to contact the hamilton county emergency operations center, if you are willing to serve as staff resources as those are needed,” says Bond.

With the holiday season upon us and Covid-19 numbers at their highest, the task Force is urging families to reconsider hosting in-person gatherings and to consider a virtual plan instead.