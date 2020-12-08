Chattanooga Homeless Coalition awarded 2.5 million dollar grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has announced they now stand with other major Tennessee cities in receiving a large grant from the emergency solutions grants program.

The Chattanooga homeless coalition says the grant will help support rapid re-housing and shelter for our local homeless community.

The 2.5 million dollar award will go directly to local agencies that provide relief to the homeless in Chattanooga and the surrounding 10 rural counties.

The executive director says a grant of this significance to support rapid re-housing could not come a moment too soon since calls to their helpline are up 150% since March.

“With this funding comes the ability to use land loaded incentives. These are things like signing bonuses, up to double the rent, double or triple security deposits, 12 months of rental assistance and most importantly having support services in place to help landlords in difficult situations,” says Wendy Winters, Executive Director of Chattanooga Homeless Coalition.

The homeless coalition will open up their cold shelter on nights with freezing temperatures.