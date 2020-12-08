Bradley School Board Member dies from Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County school system has announced the death of long time educator and board member Jerry Frazier.

Just last night, the Cleveland School Board asked for prayers for him since he was being treated in the hospital for Covid-19.

His connection to the school system goes back to his own high school days.

He graduated from Bradley Central.

Frazier began teaching in Bradley County in 1970 and rose to become an administrator at both Elementary and High School levels.

Frazier served as Principal of Charleston High and Superintendent of the school system.

In 2016, he was elected to the school board, where he was serving his second term.

In a statement on Tuesday, school officials said “Mr. Frazier was an education icon who devoted his life to the betterment of the students in Bradley County. He was a true public servant in every aspect of the word and was loved by all who knew him.”

Dr. Linda Cash, Director of Schools, shares, “Jerry Frazier was kind, caring, a respected leader, as well as an advocate for students and educators. His tenacity and steadfast resolve in fighting for equity for teachers and students will remain his legacy.”