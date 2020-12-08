Another dumpster fire behind Goodwill Store

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For the second time in seven days, Chattanooga firefighters were called to put our a fire in a dumpster on Highway 58.

It was behind the Goodwill Store.

- Advertisement -

A passersby reported seeing smoke and flames around 9 PM Monday night.

Firefighters had to force their way through a gate to get to it.

A back door to the store got some heat damage, but that was all the building recieved.

A week before, crews were called to the same sport and found both a dumpster and tractor trailer on fire.

Both fires are under investiation.

Photos from Captain Chris Fryar, acting as Battalion 2 Green.