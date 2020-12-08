America’s Most Sinful Cities

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – WalletHub has tackled the controversial topic of what are the most sinful cities in the country.

Not shockingly, number one is Sin City itself… Las Vegas.

- Advertisement -

The church taught us about the 7 Deadly Sins, but WalletHub counted a total of 37.

The categories included things like terrorism, fast food, fraud and tanning beds (vanity).

Of course, the more obvious are here too. Anger (crime), drinking (beer consumption), gambling (gambling) and sex (adult entertainment options).

Atlanta placed 5th nationally (thanks to the adult entertainment).

Port St. Lucie, Florida was the least sinful city in America.

Chattanooga placed 37th, More sinful than our neighbors in Nashville and Huntsville.

But less than Knoxville. We can probably thank UT for that.

Chattanooga ranked particularly poorly in the Anger/Hatred index at 13. (based on 14 crime categories like aggravated assaults, shootings, terror attacks, bullying and hate groups)

The list ranked us 26th in Greed. Our best/lowest mark came in the Lust category at 118. (based on adult entertainment, Google searches for XXX entertainment, Tinder, and teen pregnancy)

Here are some #1 cities in the sub-categories: St. Louis (Anger/Hatred), Ft. Lauderdale (Jealousy), St. Louis (Excesses/Vices), Jackson MS (Greed), Los Angeles (Lust), San Diego (Vanity) and Hialeah, Florida (Laziness).

Compare cities on the interactive map.

And here are a few more comparisons for you. See the entire report from WalletHub here.