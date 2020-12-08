Alstom new entrance hopes to improve traffic flow

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Starting Wednesday, you should see less traffic in front of the Alstom COVID-19 testing site.

The Heath Department will start using a new entrance directly across from the Southeast Tennessee development district.

Heath department Administrator Becky Barn said the change is meant to alleviate the traffic back up on Riverfront parkway.

Simone Datcher lives nearby and she hopes the changes work, because traffic can back up all the way to her house.

“Its frustrating trying to get some where on time. but if yu take your time and take a deep breath its find.I think it will be a lot easier and it would be a different way of going,” said Datcher.

Testing site hours are from 10 am until 2:30.