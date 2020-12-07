Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – December 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Couple Of Clear Mornings Ahead, Then Sunshine & Dry Most Of the Week!



This Morning: Some clouds & chilly temperatures. Most areas starting off between 42 & 46, with slightly cooler temperatures in the mountains.

This Afternoon: We’ll see a mixture of clouds & sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures will begin to drop in the mid – morning hours, falling to about 40 by the afternoon 5:00pm rush hour.

Tonight: Mainly clear & colder, with lows in the low & mid 20’s. Make sure and take all of the “cold weather precautions” as you head to bed tonight.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will return, and very pleasantly seasonal, with highs in the upper 40’s. more of that sunshine continuing.

Extended Forecast: Afternoon highs will increase each day through the upcoming week, and by Friday, many of us will see lower & possibly middle 60’s. Dry through Friday, with rain likely Saturday. Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 54 & 35.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

54 & 35 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

