Vols Will Continue Quarterback Shuffle Against Vanderbilt

Here we are in December, and we don’t know who will start at quarterback for Tennessee Saturday against Vanderbilt. Tennessee has struggled to find stability at the position all season. Freshman Harrison Bailey got his first career start last Saturday against Florida. He wasn’t too bad going 14 of 21 for 111 yards. J.T. Shrout came in later and threw for 121-yards. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt says either Bailey or Shrout will start against the Commodores.

Said Pruitt:”If you just look at the game with him and Harrison. Number one they took care of the football. I thought Harrison showed some poise in stepping up and scrambling and making some plays there. But J.T. is a guy that has continued to work really hard. LIke I said last week, he had a really good ten days of practice leading up to the game Saturday.”

- Advertisement -

Pruitt added he will likely sprinkle in quarterback Brian Maurer at times as well. The Vols and Vandy kick at 4pm Saturday on the SEC Network.