Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia Opts Out For Final Two Games

Rick Nyman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia has opted out of the Volunteers’ final two games of the season, citing injuries and a need to focus on his mental well-being. Cimaglia shared a post on social media Monday saying it took him some time to come to that conclusion. He says he looks forward to giving his best in the future. Coach Jeremy Pruitt says he is expecting the kicker back in 2021. Cimaglia made 85.1% of his kicks last season. He missed the first extra point of his career last weekend.

