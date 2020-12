LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Walker County is looking for cruelty to animals suspects.

Two weekends ago someone poisoned five dogs and shot two others in the face.

Two of the dogs died.

It happened on Saturday, November 28th between noon and 3 PM.

The location was Griffin Road and Highway 337 in the LaFayette area.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Detective Pepper Stanfield at 706-638-1909 ext. 1238.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at walkerso.com