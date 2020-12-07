Heritage Softball Coach Tanner Moore Steps Down

Heritage softball coach Tanner Moore has announced his resignation. He’s stepping down in order to take a job in financial services. Moore spent seven years at Heritage, serving as the Generals head softball coach the last four seasons. During his tenure as a head coach, Heritage won three straight state titles. Assistant Megan Crawford has been named the new head coach for the Generals.
