Heartbreaking turned heartwarming: End of South Pitt’s state loss goes viral

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you didn’t catch the ending of South Pittsburg’s state championship game Friday, odds are you’ve seen it on social media.

The Pirates’ heartbreaking six-point loss to Fayetteville has now gone viral — all because of the kindness shown to South Pittsburg.

I have never seen such sportsmanship than that of @FHSTigersROAR tonight. After winning its first EVER state 🏆, FHS was more concerned with consoling @SPHSPIRATES players than celebrating. We need more of this, especially this year.@MorsonKenny @RoccoDiSangro @tssaa pic.twitter.com/BE4QT7qXl9 — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) December 5, 2020

“The thumbnail of the video is me sitting there,” South Pittsburg senior Andrew Jenkins said. “You can see I’m in tears. It’s kind of crazy.”

In a game that could have gone either way, it was Fayetteville’s sportsmanship towards South Pittsburg that’s gripped America.

First MaxPreps, then CBS Sports…

Even ESPN all shared the video.

Sportsmanship at its finest 👏 After winning their first ever state title, the FHS Tigers chose to check in on their opponents before celebrating.

Close to 3 million views, from Twitter to Tik Tok – and everywhere in between.

“I mean, obviously, it’s heartbreaking. You put so much into the game, to lose by six points with five seconds left in the game, really could’ve been anyone’s game on that play,” Jenkins said. “But you know, seeing the video now, it’s kind of cool. Each time I watch it, I get a lot of respect for number 11 [Corian Cash].

“It’s pretty touching, because in that moment, you’re down in your feels, I guess. You’re upset by the loss. To have the opponent, the guy that you’re going up against every play battling until the end, treat you with respect like that, it’s heartwarming.”

In a year that’s brought most down, we’re reminded why sports — especially football — are so essential for lifting us back up.

“It really shows that football brings people together,” Jenkins said. “It’s that camaraderie, that brotherhood, and not just on a team, but in a state.”

