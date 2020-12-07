Georgia recertifies November election results

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Secretary of State’s office recertified the November election results in Georgia after two recounts.

No results were changed.

Also today, a federal just threw out the so-called “Kracken” lawsuit.

And the Secretary of State attacked another social media allegation about Ware County voting machines.

— The “Kracken” lawsuit was filed by former Presidential lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed cases in several states to undo voter certification.

Judges in both Michigan and Georgia rejected her claims today over jurisdiction.

The Georgia judge the federal courts were not an E-R for election problems.

Sec. of State Raffensperger said “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

Powell is expected to appeal to a state court.

— A state lawsuit filed by John Wood over Fulton County voting was also dismissed on Monday. This is NOT the lawsuit pending from President Trump’s team, but is based on similar arguments.

Wood’s suit claimed Georgia “so mismanaged the election process that no one can have faith that one of their most sacred rights under the United States and Georgia Constitutions, voting, is being protected.”

But a Fulton County judge dismissed it saying he was suing the wrong people.

— The big suit, announced last week by Rudy Giuliani which lists the President as a claimant, has hit some bureaucratic snags over the weekend about court fees. It claimed massive fraud, from the Fulton County video to thousands of illegally cast votes across the state.

We’re still not sure where or when it will be filed.

—- And finally, the Secretary of State’s office took a swipe late Monday at a fraud claim over Ware County voting on social media sites.

The story getting posted is that voting machines have been seized in Ware County because they show tampering.

“This is another of the falsehoods being pedaled by conspiracy advocates trying to convince the gullible of why the presidential election didn’t turnout as they’d hoped,” said communications manager Walter Jones.

“No voting machines have been seized. No one has unearthed evidence of ‘vote flipping’ because it didn’t happen. And no one has discovered some secret algorithm for altering the election outcome because that’s nonsense.”

Other than the pending lawsuits, the next step for the Presidential vote in Georgia is over electors.

The official Presidential electors will be named on Tuesday.

They will meet next week to officials vote for President at the electoral college.