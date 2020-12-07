Dos Bros on South Broad another “marble” vandalism victim

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Dos Bros restaurant on Broad Street is the latest business targeted with vandalism in the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia.

The restaurants’s staff says the building windows have been shattered three times this year.

Each time, with a particular marble size hole on display.

The vandalism is similar to crimes in East Ridge and Fort Oglethorpe businesses.

Assistant Manager Emma Escobar told us “This is a restaurant.”

“It’s for families to come enjoy food. People come to enjoy their lunch and we don’t want them to get scared. I don’t know what happened or the people are doing that.”

Over 50 businesses have been targeted in Chattanooga Ringgold Road in recent months with more places attacked in Fort Oglethorpe.