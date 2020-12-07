Donors Are Needed for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-

The Salvation Army is nearing their goal for the 2020 Angel Tree.

With 200 angels still waiting to be adopted, The Salvation Army is encouraging donors provide a child with a special gift this holiday season.

“We’ve had so many more angels this year. We have over 5 thousand so it’s been quite a challenge but this community steps up” said Major Mark Smith. “If you’ve adopted an angel, we need you to bring the stuff back so we can get it ready to distribute.”

If you’d like to adopt an angel, click on the link below: http://csarmy.org