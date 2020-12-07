Cleveland schools moving to virtual classes before Christmas

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland City Schools will move to At-Home learning the week before Christmas break.

The announcement was made at tonight’s school board meeting.

Their COVID-19 Task Force based the decision on rising cases among staff and students since Thanksgiving.

They had 36 confirmed actives cases on Monday in all of the schools.

But those 36 mean more quarantines for staff and students.

The schools aren’t sure they could meet the demand for substitute teachers, nutrition staff and assistants next week.

Each school will contact students about how to proceed next week.