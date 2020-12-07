CDC Christmas travel recommendation

Heath Departments are already encouraging people not to travel for the Christmas holidays after millions traveled for Thanksgiving.

Amanda Goodhard with the southeast regional office of the department of health said it’s too early to say if the rise in COVID cases is directly connected to Thanksgiving travel due to an incubation period.

Health officials do expect there to be a rise connected with that in the future.

She said she’s knows it’s tough for people to not be able to see their family’s during the holiday but, you can still see them virtually.

“Each year I actually go see my family for Christmas and this year will be a zoom call. That’s difficult but it’s the first time my life I won’t be with my extended family at this but out of abundance of caution to keep everybody safe we’re not traveling this year,” said Goodhard.

AAA estimates there was only a four percent decrease in road traffic over the thanksgiving day holiday compared to last year.