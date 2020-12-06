Trump assails vote integrity while urging turnout in Ga.

VALDOSTA, Georgia (AP) – President Donald Trump has pressed his grievances over losing the presidential election, using a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in last month’s voting in Georgia and beyond. At the same time, he pushed supporters to turn out for a pair of Republican Senate candidates in a runoff election in January. Just hours before the rally, he was rebuffed by Georgia’s Republican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes despite President-elect Joe Biden winning the majority of the vote.

By AAMER MADHANI, BEN NADLER and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press