Titans can’t overcome slow, sloppy start in loss to Browns

By
Angela Moryan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans proved they don’t quit no matter how far behind they are. Fixing the issues that resulted in their biggest halftime deficit of the season are crucial if Tennessee wants to win the AFC South for the first time since 2008. The Titans started so slowly they fell behind 38-7 at halftime Sunday, and scoring four touchdowns in the second half just wasn’t enough in losing 41-35 to the Cleveland Browns. Derrick Henry says it’s tough when spotting an NFL team 30 points. The Titans are tied atop the AFC South, though they have the tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

