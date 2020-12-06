Peabody breaks Meigs Co.’s heart – again – in state championship

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Meigs County football has never won a state title. The Tigers came close last year but lost the halftime lead, and game, to Peabody.

Heartbreak turned into motivation. Tigers riding an undefeated record into a state championship rematch with the Golden Tide Saturday afternoon.

First quarter, the Golden Tide had a 4th and 14 from the Tigers 29, and they convert on the pass from Sam Driggers to Malik Ganaway for a 20-yard hook up to the nine. Then Drequan Vaughn caps the drive with a powerful touchdown run. It’s 7-0.

It appeared Meigs County had the answer. Logan Carroll throws to Cody Cawood for a 52-yard touchdown. But it was called back by a chop block.

The Tigers struggled to find their offensive rhythm. They had two first downs in the first half, and no points.

“Looked like they were beating us up-front,” Meigs coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “Y’all known me all year long. What I say. If you win the line of scrimmage, you’re going to win the football game. We weren’t winning the line of scrimmage in the first half.”

Peabody added two more short touchdowns in the first half to go up 21-0 at the break.

Third quarter couldn’t have started any worse for Meigs County. Logan Carroll is picked off Carson Vandiver. He returns it 22 yards for a touchdown. It’s 28-0.

Meigs County showed grit afterwards, scoring two touchdowns. But the deficit was too much.

Peabody won 35-13. It was the Tigers first loss of the year.

“We were supposed to be 5-5 this season with our graduating class leaving,” Meigs quarterback Logan Carroll said. “I think it was just huge for us to make it back, especially with our senior class. They’ve done so much in four years.”

“We had it going to the fourth quarter within two scores. Hats off to Peabody. Coach Jacobs. You’re not a three time state champs without being a real good football team,” Fitzgerald said.