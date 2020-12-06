Howard’s fast start stays solid over rival Brainerd, 72-69

From guitarists, to singers, and every musician in between, the founders of ‘Songlorious’ use their platform to offer customers personalized original music through the talents of artists from across the country.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Only 150 fans allowed inside for the Howard-Brainerd game Saturday night due to Hamilton County gathering restrictions. Comparatively — and strangely — empty gym as Howard got out to a fast start over Brainerd. Panthers had trouble getting the ball to drop with plenty of opportunities in the first half, and few actually going in. Howard led 39-26 at the break.
Brainerd came roaring back in the second half, led by Dennis Lewis’ 27 points. However, it still wasn’t enough to beat Howard. Hustlin’ Tigers get the bragging rights and region win, 72-69.
