Hill throws 2 TD passes, Saints hold off Falcons 21-16

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
16
Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory, 21-16 over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints also clinched a playoff berth with Chicago’s 34-30 loss to Detroit. Starting again in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career. But his fumble deep in Atlanta territory sparked a Falcons comeback. Atlanta drove 85 yards against the Saints, capped by Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining. The Falcons got the ball back and again pushed deep into New Orleans territory. But the Saints defense made the stop.

