Bradley County Fire & Rescue investigates carbon-monoxide poisoning

BRADLEY CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- 13 people including 2 Bradley County EMS personnel are being treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says that dispatch received a call Sunday evening about a man suffering from a stroke.

When they arrived on scene, everyone in the home was complaining of a headache, sickness and they even felt light headed.

The Sheriff’s office says that Bradley County firefighters determined a vehicle that was parked in the garage, had been left running for at least 4 hours.

Firefighters determined that the carbon monoxide levels in the house were 1360 parts per million.

The normal alarm for carbon monoxide is 30 parts per million.

Two of the patients were air lifted to the hospital.

All others were transported by Bradley County EMS Ambulance to local hospitals.