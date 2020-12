How ‘Songlorious’ Keeps Musicians’ Careers Alive

Winston Reed was born in 804 Virginia in his hometown of Chesterfield. He grew up with a fascination of television, sports, and movies. Winston got his first taste of journalism at Old Dominion University where he took his first tv news and reporting class. After graduating in May of 2018 with a Communications degree, Winston got his first television job as an editor with NBC 12 Richmond. Now, as of October of 2019, Winston has officially joined the WDEF News 12 Now team as a reporter and producer. Winston loves sports, movies, pop culture, traveling and the great outdoors. Connect with Winston for story ideas and more. Instagram: winstonreednetwork Twitter: @WinstonReedTV Facebook: Winston Reed III Email: wreed@wdef.com