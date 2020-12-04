Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – December 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cold & Wet Start to Friday, but Sunny for the Weekend!

Clouds with rain will move early Friday and continue widespread into the afternoon with rain totals for the day near 1”. Highs will be cool in the low 50’s. Majority of the rain will leave by 5 PM with only a few light showers that will dry out by Friday night.

Cold start to Saturday in the mid 30’s with clouds clearing by the afternoon making way for lots of sunshine with highs near 52. More of that sunshine will continue into Sunday.

Continued cooler than normal through the beginning of next week.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

56 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

