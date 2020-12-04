UTC Women’s SoCon Basketball Schedule Gets Updated COVID Twist

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Southern Conference announced changes to the league’s 2020-21 women’s basketball conference schedule on Friday afternoon, aimed at minimizing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“It’s been a long process, but I’m glad that we finally have our conference schedule set,” Mocs’ head coach Katie Galloway said. “This new format is interesting but I think it will be a fun challenge. I believe it’s going to be another exciting year in our conference.”

The season will tip off Jan. 9 with teams playing the same opponent two times over a three-day period of either Thursday/Saturday or Friday/Sunday. Each team will also play and home-and-away series with its travel partner.

The Mocs will open the season January 9 at home against East Tennessee State as was originally scheduled. UTC will host Samford (1/21, 1/23), Western Carolina (2/11, 2/13) and UNCG (2/19, 2/21). The Mocs will face Mercer, Furman and Wofford on the road and close the season against the Bucs.

The Southern Conference Tournament is scheduled for March 4-7 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, N.C.

The new schedule results in doubleheaders with the UTC men’s team on January 23 and February 13.

While the Mocs will not have fans in the stands through December, the policy will be reevaluated prior to the start of the women’s SoCon calendar.

UPDATED WOMEN’S SOCON SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME
Sat. Jan. 9 ETSU Chattanooga, Tenn. 2:00p
Fri. Jan 15 Furman Greenville, S.C. TBA
Sun. Jan 17 Furman Greenville, S.C. TBA
Thu. Jan. 21 Samford Chattanooga, Tenn. 7:00p
Sat. Jan 23 Samford Chattanooga, Tenn. 5:00p
Thu. Jan. 28 Mercer Macon, Ga. TBA
Sat. Jan. 30 Mercer Macon, Ga. TBA
Thu. Feb 4 Wofford Spartanburg, S.C. TBA
Sat. Feb. 6 Wofford Spartanburg, S.C. TBA
Thu. Feb. 11 WCU Chattanooga, Tenn. 7:00p
Sat. Feb. 13 WCU Chattanooga, Tenn. 5:00p
Fri. Feb. 19 UNCG Chattanooga, Tenn. 7:00p
Sun. Feb. 21 UNCG Chattanooga, Tenn. 1:00p
TBD TBD ETSU Johnson City, Tenn. TBA
Mar. 4-7 SoCon Tournament Asheville, N.C. TBA  

 

 

 

