Salvation Army has 500 angels that need to be adopted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Salvation army is asking for your help in adopting angels this year.

Currently, the Salvation Army has 500 Angels left to be adopted.

This year the organization has seen a record breaking amount of angels, meaning they are needing the communities help more than ever before.

Major Mark Smith says though it’s been a tough year chattanooga has really come together to help out those in need.

“With covid, tornadoes and everything this community has been through. It’s been really a bad year in that perspective. A lot of people have lost income, people have lost loved ones and now the need is much greater than it’s ever been. I appreciate the community stepping up to meet this need,” says Sheryl Fletcher, Manager of Health Services.

The deadline to drop off the gifts is tomorrow but drop offs will be extended for those who are just now adopting angels.