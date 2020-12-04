MLB sues insurance providers, cites billions in virus losses

Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost entirely without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suit – filed in October in Alameda County Superior Court and obtained Friday by The Associated Press – says providers AIG, Factory Mutual and Interstate Fire and Casualty Company have refused to pay out claims made by MLB despite the league’s “all-risk” policy purchases. The league claims to have lost billions of dollars on unsold tickets, hundreds of millions on concessions, tens of millions on parking and millions more on suites and luxury seat licenses, in-park merchandise sales and corporate sponsorships.

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer