Hooked On Science – Use An Orange to Pop a Balloon

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Orange

• Balloon

• Flexible Measuring Tape

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the inflated balloon by using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its properties.

STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the orange peeling by using its observable properties.

STEP 3: Holding the shiny part of the orange peeling toward the inflated balloon, squeeze the peeling, so the oil in the orange peeling sprays on the balloon, and observe. Describe the oil from the orange peeling by using its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The peeling, of the orange, contains limonene oil, which dissolves the rubber balloon, causing the balloon to quickly pop.

