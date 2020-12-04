Georgia-Vandy Game Saturday Postponed Until December 19th

(press release) The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 5 has been postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.
The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be rescheduled for December 19. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.
- Advertisement -
The postponed Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Missouri in Columbia will be played on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to an announcement Friday by the SEC office.
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.