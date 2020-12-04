GBI will join the Georgia vote investigation

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Governor Brian Kemp has agreed to put the Georgia Bureau of Investigation onto the case of election questions.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger requested the additional manpower.

- Advertisement -

His office now has 250 open cases concerning the General Election.

He says “the governor and I are committed to following every lead, and the epertise, experience and manpower provided by the GBI will help us move more quickly through a process where time is of the essence.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues it’s assault on Raffensperger’s oversight of the election.

The campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court on Thursday to invalidate the election results.

An attorney says the suit introduced evidence that tens of thousands of illegal votes were cast.

Rudy Guiliani produced video purported to show counting irregularities in Fulton County.

The suit also includes sworn affidavits of witnesses who say they saw election fraud.

“The Secretary of State has orchestrated the worst excuse for an election in Georgia history,” says lead counsel Ray Smith.

“We are asking the Court to vacate the certification of the presidential election and to order a new statewide election for president.”

Judges have rejected prior legal filings on the election in Georgia.