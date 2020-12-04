Bradley County makes arrest in rash of auto burglaries

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect in a rash of auto burglaries in November.
Tyler Hanks faces a total of 23 charges.
Investigators have linked him to 15 cases at the end of the month.
The first were multiple burglaries on Saturday, November 21 in the southeast part of the county.
Then there were more burglaries the next day in southwest Bradley County.
Collegedale Police also had several cases near the Bradley line.
Investigators identified Hanks as their suspect on Thursday and captured him later in the day.
They say they found him with stolen items linking him to the burglaries.
Hanks was on probation in Hamilton County and faces another 20 charges in Collegedale.
“When the burglaries in the Trewhitt Road, Hunt Road and Keith Valley road areas were reported, our patrol deputies and detectives immediately went into action,” says Sheriff Lawson.
“Each scene was worked to gather as much physical evidence as possible in order to identify the perpetrator. Our officers, investigators and forensics unit worked tirelessly to bring these cases to a successful conclusion. I greatly appreciate each of them and their efforts in solving crime within our county. I also would like to extend my appreciation to the citizens of Bradley County who reported these crimes, as well as the officers from
Collegedale Police Department who collaborated with us on these cases.”
- Advertisement -