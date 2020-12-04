Bill to criminalize doping schemes signed into law

A bill that will criminalize international doping conspiracies became law with President Donald Trump’s signature, closing out a two-year legislative process during which the only true opposition came from outside the United States. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act became law after passing both houses of Congress on voice votes, and despite lobbying efforts from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which says it will “disrupt the global legal anti-doping framework.” The bill is designed to allow U.S. prosecutors to go after doping schemes at international events in which Americans are involved as athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer