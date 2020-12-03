Mocs Shuffle Hoops Schedule by Adding Game Saturday With Northern Kentucky

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(gomocsl.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs and Northern Kentucky Norse were scheduled to meet last Saturday, Nov. 28. A positive test put the Norse on hold, but that situation has cleared enough to see a seismic shift in the Mocs schedule.

Turns out that postponement lasted a week. Chattanooga and NKU are now on course to meet this Saturday, Dec. 5. That moves Middle Tennessee back a day in Murfreesboro, while previously cancelled Cumberland on Dec. 12 is replaced by North Georgia.

How It Started > How It’s Going

Nov. 28-Northern Kentucky, 2 pm > Dec. 5-Northern Kentucky, 2 pm

Dec. 6-@Middle Tennessee, 3 pm > Dec. 7-@Middle Tenn., 7 pm

Dec. 9-@Bellarmine, 8 pm > NO CHANGES

Dec. 12-Cumberland, 2 pm > Dec. 12-North Georgia, 2 pm

The Mocs are coming off a 62-54 comeback win at Tennessee Tech Monday night. The squad is 2-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and for the 28th time in school history. The program moved to 3-0 in 14 of those campaigns with the aforementioned 2016 Southern Conference Champions providing the most recent occurrence.

The movement ensures four of the first five games see a shift of some sort. The opener with Bellarmine became Lander. NKU was the second game but is now the third. Monday’s contest in Cookeville is the only one to go off without a hitch.

