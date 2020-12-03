Georgia investigates Florida Lawyer for voter fraud

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia election officials have been warning people in other states to stay out of the January runoffs.

The warnings came after democrats on the west coast posted online that people should move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs and then go home.

- Advertisement -

But now they are investigating a Florida lawyer for trying the same ploy.

Ironically, he is a Republican in Panama City.

Bill Price was speaking to a Republican group after the election and it was recorded.

In the video, he says “I will invite each and every one of you to be my roommate in Georgia. I’m moving to Georgia. I’m changing my voter registration right now and I’m inviting 2 million people to be my roommates if they want. We’ll make room for you at the dinner table.”

“But we have to win that election in Georgia. And so I’m moving to my brother’s house in Hiram, Georgia and I’m registering to vote, and we’re going to win that election in January and that’s what needs to be done.”

Georgia officials say he did try to register for the runoff, but the registration is pending.

Price now says it was all a joke.

“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Secretary Raffensperger.

“Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”

The deadline to register to vote in the runoff is on Monday (but anyone who voted in the November election is already registered). This primarily affects those who just turned 18 since the last deadline in October.