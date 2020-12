Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 27 year old male was found dead on Lightfoot Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police responded to 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road where the victim was found already deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation in continuing and anyone with information regarding this incident can call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.