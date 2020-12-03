Dalton Christmas Parade continues tradition

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Floats and vehicles decked out in Christmas decorations rolled through Dalton Thursday night for the annual Christmas parade.

“It’s really fun to sit out here and see all the Christmas lights,” parade-goer Claire Cervantes said.

“It’s like really entertaining and fun,” parade-goer Mackenzie Roach said.

Folks lined up outside by the street as the parade came by.

The parade brought out many families.

“I just think that a lot of people really look forward to this, want to have this in their town, would really hate to see if we was to decide not to do it. So, I’m really glad that we’re doing this, and I hope that everybody stays safe and hope everybody enjoys it, and I think it’s a great way to end the year,” Dalton Noon Lions Club Member Todd Thompson said.

Many events have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalton Noon Lions Club put on the Christmas parade.

Secretary Treasurer Rick Pippin said that they did consider canceling, but didn’t want to.

So, they made it happen.

“We found out that people want to be out and do things, and we’re trying to follow all the CDC guidelines, and what the governor’s orders says in it. What we can do,” Pippin said.

The parade helps folks in need.

It’s one of the club’s largest fundraisers that helps people who need glasses.

“We’re at point right now, we can start helping people that need surgeries and things like that if they don’t have insurance and stuff like that to pay for it, but every cent we make goes to that,” Pippin said.

This isn’t the only Christmas parade happening.

There are others, including one in Ringgold that’s happening this weekend.