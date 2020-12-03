Cleveland cancels Christmas Parade over Covid case rise

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – MainStreet Cleveland has cancelled the annual Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday.

Executive Director Sharon Marr says they took the step because of the rapid jump in Covid-19 cases in the community.

- Advertisement -

She noted that when they began planning the parade, Cleveland had about 300 active cases.

This week, they hit 700 active cases and the New York Times labeled the city as the second biggest hotspot in the country.

“It’s just been a rapid increase. And we just have to err on the side of caution and put the public safety first.”

The decision comes at a late hour in planning.

Downtown businesses had already decorated and the city lit their downtown Christmas tree last weekend. And people have been decorating floats for the parade all week.

Marr encourages people to still go downtown to see the lights.